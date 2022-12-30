Russell Mehta, Ajay Piramal, Viren Merchant: How rich are Mukesh Ambani's 'samdhis'

Mukesh Ambani is currently the world's eighth richest man. (File)

Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in India. He is also the second richest person in Asia. In the world rankings, he constantly remains among the Top 10. He has interests in several sectors, including media, gas and entertainment. He also runs several radio channels, and his companies also invest in movies. On Thursday, his youngest son Anant Ambani's marriage got fixed with Radhika Merchant. The two families celebrated their roka ceremony. Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant. Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani also got married to the country's prominent families.

Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of billions of dollars. His 'samdhis' are also very rich. Here's a look at the net worths of his samdhis.

Russell Mehta

Arun Russell Mehta is the father of Shloka Mehta. Russell is one of the country's most prominent diamond merchants. He is the MD of the Rosy Blue company. Shloka is the wife of Aakash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's elder son.

Russell Mehta's net worth is approximately Rs 3000 crore. His company is active in 12 countries.

Ajay Piramal

Isha Ambani is the only daughter of Mukesh Ambani. She is married to Anand Piramal, the son of Ajay Piramal. Piramal enterprises have interests in pharma, healthcare and financial services. According to Forbes, Ajay Piramal's net worth is a whopping Rs 24,825 crore.

Viren Merchant

Merchant is the father of Radhika Merchant. He is the CEO of Encore Healthcare company. His net worth is around Rs 755 crore.

Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of over 90 billion dollars. He is currently the world's eighth richest man.