Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan’s currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's rupee despite crisis?

Despite the success of the Afghani, Afghanistan remains mired in persistent poverty and a distressing human rights situation.
Afghanistan is India's neighbour and is known as one of the world’s poorest and most unstable countries. The country, now led by the Taliban, is currently making headlines due to clashes with Pakistan. Dozens of people on both sides have been killed amid border clashes between the two countries. Besides the clash with Pakistan, Afghanistan is also under the spotlight for its currency -- the Afghan Afghani (AFN). But why?
The Afghan Afghani (AFN) is now stronger than the Indian Rupee. According to XE.com, 1 AFN equals INR 1.32. This means earning 1 lakh AFN in Afghanistan is equivalent to roughly INR 1.33 lakh in India. This comes as a surprise to many, as Afghanistan is a country with a struggling economy. However, despite the success of the Afghani, Afghanistan remains mired in persistent poverty and a distressing human rights situation.
Pakistan, on October 15, said a 48-hour ceasefire has been agreed with Afghanistan, amid border clashes between the two countries that have killed dozens of people on both sides. The ceasefire came hours after state-run PTV News reported that Pakistan conducted 'precision strikes' in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and capital Kabul, killing dozens of foreign and Afghan operatives.