Rupee slides to historic 94.24 per US dollar on rising oil prices, fragile markets

The West Asia conflict has again led to a fall in the rupee bringing it down to a fresh all-time low of 94.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. The rupee fall can be explained by rising oil prices and a stronger US Dollar as a result of the US-Israel-Iran war.

The West Asia conflict has again led to a fall in the rupee bringing it down to a fresh all-time low of 94.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. The rupee fall can be explained by rising oil prices and a stronger US Dollar as a result of the US-Israel-Iran war.

The local currency was also pushed down by heavy sell-off in domestic equity markets and sustained FII outflows, according to forex traders. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 94.18 and fell further to 94.29 against the greenback, lowered to 33 paise from its previous close.

The rupee collapsed 20 paise to close at a record low of 93.96 against the US dollar on Wednesday, March 25. Stock, forex, commodity, and bullion markets remained closed on Thursday due to Ram Navami.

"With Brent oil prices again going past USD 105.75 per barrel, and the dollar index rising towards 100, the rupee opened weak," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

The US dollar has gained a slight strength against six other major global currencies, including Euro, yen and pound and its current strength level is 99.67. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, increased overnight before relaxing in the end, down 0.78 per cent at USD 107.1 per barrel in futures trade.

"Brent oil was up to USD 107.50 per barrel but fell after US President Donald Trump postponed strikes on Iranian power plants by 10 days," Bhansali added.

In the case of domestic equity market, the Sensex went down 926.92 points to 74,346.53 in morning trade, while Nifty was down 280.95 points to 23,025.50. Foreign Portfolio Investors sold equities worth Rs 1,805.37 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.