Rupee plunges to record low of Rs 92.17 against US dollar; Sensex, Nifty tank as war fears grip markets

As escalating tensions between the US, Israel and Iran triggered global risk aversion, the Indian rupee experienced a major setback as it sharply weakened on Wednesday, breaching the Rs 92 mark against the US dollar. The currency was trading at Rs 92.17 against the dollar as of 10:40 am. The Indian market witnessed red line, with Sensex tumbled down 1,687.58 points, or 2.10%, at 78,551.27 at 9:24 am, while the Nifty fell 487.90 points to 24,377.80.

As escalating tensions between the US, Israel and Iran triggered global risk aversion, the Indian rupee experienced a major setback as it sharply weakened on Wednesday, breaching the Rs 92 mark against the US dollar. The currency was trading at Rs 92.17 against the dollar as of 10:40 am. The Indian market witnessed a red line, with the Sensex down 1,687.58 points, or 2.10%, at 78,551.27 at 9:24 am, while the Nifty fell 487.90 points to 24,377.80.

Rupee against Dollar weakens; Sensex, Nifty down

Indian share markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Holi, with trading suspended on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE. On Monday, Indian stock indices settled in the red but recovered substantially from the early losses, amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Sensex closed at 80,238.85 points, down 1,048.34 points or 1.29 per cent, while Nifty closed at 24,865.70 points, down 312.95 points or 1.24 per cent.

India VIX, which indicates volatility in the markets, were whopping 25 per cent up. Volatility Index is a measure of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term. Volatility is often described as the "rate and magnitude of changes in prices", and in finance often referred to as risk.

According to SBI Securities, a sharp spike in crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia dampened investors' sentiment on Monday.

Why this decline in the rupee and the Indian stock market?

The rupee's weakness stems from rising crude oil prices due to Middle East supply disruption fears, a strengthened US dollar, and investors seeking safe-haven assets amid global uncertainty. Escalating tensions have pushed investors towards the dollar, triggering capital outflows from emerging markets like India, putting pressure on the rupee. Global equity markets are volatile, and currency markets are reacting to geopolitical shocks, with crude prices and Middle East developments set to influence the rupee's future.