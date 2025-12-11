Rupee falls again to record low against USD, crosses 90 mark, experts say it is due to...

Planning to travel to Thailand? India issues BIG travel advisory due to..., says, 'advised to check...'
The Indian rupee has again come down to its newest record low on Thursday, lowering than Rs 90.42 per US dollar, as continuous demand for dollar from corporates and lenders subsided the temporary boost following the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rate.
The Indian currency was trading around Rs 90.42 per dollar at 1.45 pm, as per news agency Reuters.
The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 0.25% on Wednesday, as expected, but signalled a pause in further cuts. This led to a weaker dollar initially, but it recovered slightly later. Asian currencies had mixed reactions, with some strengthening and others weakening.
According to traders, both foreign and local private banks have been heavily buying dollar to make merchant and corporate payments which is mainly driving the rupee slowdown.
“There is consistent dollar outflow pressure which is outweighing the supportive global cues,” a banker told Reuters.
The rupee has set on a path to its steepest annual decline since 2022, due to a series of external factors- from uneven foreign portfolio flows to the recent escalation in US trade tariffs targeting Indian exports.
Few days back, on December 2, rupee fell to its historic low weighed down by maturing non-deliverable forward (NDF) positions and ongoing uncertainty over trade relations with the United States. During the session, the rupee touched a low of 89.7575 before closing at 89.5475, down 0.1%.