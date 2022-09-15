Rupee depreciation, Global Trade policy issues for India discussed by FIEO

Representational Image

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) held a press conference on Wednesday on "Issues and Challenges in International Trade" focusing on India's Exports and its Future Prospects in New Delhi.

The apex body of exporters highlighted the key issues discussed in the presser- Global Trade Scenario and Indian Exports, Rupee depreciation, Liquidity and interest rates, Indian Rupee Trade Mechanism, GSP loss in EU particularly, Services, E-Commerce and Foreign Trade Policy.

Issues and challenges in international trade relating to exports from India:

FIEO stated, "Global trade is facing headwinds more so now that the Russia-Ukraine war had such a significant impact on global crude and food prices," when discussing the Global Trade Scenario and Indian Exports. This will affect India’s exports in two ways:

Since input prices have decreased, the value of raw material exports will decrease, and, The value of the finished product made from those raw materials will also decrease.

FIEO mentioned in a statement that the demand has increased as buyers are delaying the payments and asking exporters to withhold further shipments or release in small quantities. "There is a need to extend further credit to the export sector by automatically enhancing the limits by 20% or so as given under the Gold Card scheme, at least to the established exporters", the export body added.