Rupee climbs to 7-month high, gains 93.70 against US dollar in early trade

Market participants will watch movements in crude oil prices, foreign institutional investor flows, the dollar index and developments in global markets for further cues on the domestic currency.

The Indian rupee jumped to a seven-month high in early trade on Monday, November 9, gaining 22 paise against the US dollar on early buying in the domestic currency. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee was trading at 93.70 against the US dollar in the opening session, against its previous close of 93.98.

Market participants will watch movements in crude oil prices, foreign institutional investor flows, the dollar index and developments in global markets for further cues on the domestic currency.

The currency rose more than 1% last week, supported by a sizeable pick-up in foreign inflows into Indian equities and a fall in oil prices.

Foreign investors put more than $4 billion into Indian equities last week. South Korea and Taiwan, two markets that have benefited significantly from the AI trade, fell last week, triggering foreign outflows.

A selloff in technology shares across the US and Asia after the Democratic Party sweep in the US midterm elections on Wednesday raised concerns that it could hit sector growth.

A nearly 20% fall in Brent crude prices last week gave foreign investors another reason to favour Indian assets.

For the rupee, capital flows and oil prices have been among the biggest sources of pressure over the past several months. A sustained turnaround in equity inflows, along with lower oil prices, could give the currency much-needed support.

Meanwhile, most Asian currencies fell on Monday after a stronger-than-expected US payrolls report strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in December.