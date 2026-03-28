Rs 6855 crore trail, unprecedented probe! SFIO tightens grip on IFCI; Former CMDs S Nayar, M Mukherjee, AK Rai under scanner

SFIO is investigating irregularities in Rs 6855 crore loans, which involves Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI), moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with a wide-ranging petition that now spans institutions, executives and corporate borrowers. Three ex CMDs are under scanner.

The Serious Fraud Investigation office (SFIO) is investigating alleged irregularities in Rs 6,855 crore loans, which involves Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI), moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with a wide-ranging petition that now spans institutions, executives and multiple corporate borrowers. Three former CMDs of an institution (different terms) are under scrutiny, which raises serious questions about institutional accountability at the highest level in the country. This highlight the multi-year governance lapses

The IFCI loan scam involves large corporates, and a syste-wide linkages. Experts believe this could lead to a landmark case on handling legacy financial misconduct in in the country. Authorities are suspecting diversion and siphoning of funds across entities, layered transactions to hide money trails, alleged collusion between borrowers and decision-makers, and a range of irregularities across loan sanctions, restructuring and recoveries. Investigators are reportedly examining whether lending decisions involved collusion, or deliberate dilution of norms at higher levels.

3 CMDs, one investigation

SFIO has brought three former IFCI Chairmen and Managing Directors under scrutiny, Santosh Nayar, Malay Mukherjee and Atul Kumar Rai. The presence of three CMDs in a single investigation is rare. It points to potential lapses not limited to one tenure, but possibly spanning multiple leadership cycles.

The NCLT case

The probe has been formalised through Company Petition CP/34/PB/2026, filed on January 24. The case, registered on March 9, has already reached the admission stage with an interim order already passed, and more than 90 individuals and entities named as respondents. The fallout of the matter is that large loans are turning bad, with significant financial consequences.

In the probe, several high-profile companies, many of which have seen financial stress are seen to be involved. Several of these have already gone through insolvency, amplifying concerns over credit quality checks at the time of lending.

Here's the list:

Blue Coast Hotels

Amtek Auto

Alok Industries

Bhushan Steel

Jaypee Infratech

ABG Shipyard

Pipavav Defence

IFCI, a PSU, is a systemically important non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC). Founded in the late 1940s, IFCI was once central to the country's development finance system. However, over the years, the company has been dealing with growing non-performing assets (NPAs), or bad loans, and repeated restructuring with government support.

Now, experts say that the investigations may redefine accountability standards across financial institutions, if proven. The next NCLT hearing, due on May 28, will be crucial to track as it may shape direction and scale of the probe. The first hearing was on March 12.

(With inputs)