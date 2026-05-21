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Rs 504 Crore Haryana Funds Scam: CBI charges 15, including bank officials, govt staff

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed its first chargesheet in the alleged Haryana government funds misappropriation case linked with officials from IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Haryana government departments, and many private individuals.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 21, 2026, 08:52 PM IST

Rs 504 Crore Haryana Funds Scam: CBI charges 15, including bank officials, govt staff
CBI files first chargesheet in IDFC First Bank fraud case
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed its first chargesheet in the alleged Haryana government funds misappropriation case linked with officials from IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Haryana government departments, and many private individuals.

The chargesheet was filed in the multi-bank case before the Special Judge (CBI) court in Panchkula, Haryana. The case was related to the alleged siphoning of government funds worth Rs 504 crore, the central agency said in a press release dated Thursday.

“A total of 15 accused persons have been chargesheeted, comprising 6 bank officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, 3 public servants of the Government of Haryana belonging to Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd., Development and Panchayat Dept. and Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, 2 shell entities along with their 3 partners/directors, and 1 private person,” the CBI said.

The CBI has named 15 accused in its chargesheet, including six bank officials from IDFC FIRST Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, three public servants from Haryana government departments, two shell entities along with their three partners/directors, and one private individual.

According to the agency, the public servants serve in Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd., the Development and Panchayat Department, and Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad.

The Haryana government has given its nod to the CBI to investigate the controversial role of five IAS officers in the multi-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case.

The state government gave its permission to allow CBI to continue its investigation under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), which means no police officer shall conduct any inquiry or investigation into any offence said to have been committed by a public servant, without the previous approval of the competent authority.

With the government's go-ahead, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can now call the officers for questioning, sources said

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