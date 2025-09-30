Rs 500 crore luxury flat! India’s real estate market sets new record, know whose building it

Sunteck Realty has decided to develop two new ultra-luxury housing projects in Mumbai and Dubai in partnership with the real estate lifestyle brand ‘Eminence’. Sunteck Realty is planning to launch these two projects by June 2026.

We all know that a luxurious bungalow or palace costs crores of rupees, and with a cost of Rs 500 crore, maybe two luxurious palaces can be built, but just a flat in this amount is unbelievable. DLF is famous for its ambitious and luxury projects in Delhi-NCR, as some of its flats in uber luxurious society complexes cost more than Rs 100 crores. However, as the high-earning category people have been increasing over the years, another real estate company has started building highly expensive apartments priced as high as Rs 500 crore.

A new luxury brand housing in Mumbai and Dubai

We are talking about Sunteck Realty, which has decided to develop two new ultra-luxury housing projects in Mumbai and Dubai in partnership with the real estate lifestyle brand ‘Eminence’. In conversation with PTI, Sunteck Realty CMD Kamal Khetan said, “We are entering the ultra-luxury residential segment under a new brand 'Eminence'—which is a blend of 'Eminence' and 'Indulgence'—where each apartment will be priced no less than Rs 100 crore.”

Sunteck Realty is planning to launch these two projects by June 2026. The one in Mumbai will be located at Napean Sea Road, and the other in Dubai will come up in the Downtown area, in the Burj Khalifa community. With the Dubai project, the realty company will launch its maiden international venture.

The price of the flats in these two projects will be more than Rs 2.5 lakh per square foot, which will make them extremely costly in both countries. For context, Sunteck Realty Limited is one of the top real estate developers in India. The company has developed around 52.5 million square feet across 32 projects.