Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive | Donald Trump 100% movie tariff: Trade expert reveals US President has 'killed' film business, says even Netflix and other Hollywood producers will..

US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just want...'

Rs 500 crore luxury flat! India’s real estate market sets new record, know whose building it

Donald Trump reveals his favourite word, says it is making America 'rich again', WATCH here

IND-W vs SL-W, Women’s World Cup 2025: Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur shine as India begin campaign with 59-run win over Sri Lanka

Israel envoy sees BIG builder role for India amid Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict: 'When it comes to...'

Ratan Tata owned Jaguar Land Rover to resume production month after cyberattack, to get massive financial support from..., know what happened

‘Jai mata di’: Pakistani fans react to Tilak Varma’s stunning innings in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final - Watch

Deepika Padukone makes STRONG statement after getting dropped from Spirit, Kalki 2: 'I was never afraid to...'

Tamil Nadu: 9 killed after arch collapses at power plant; PM Modi announces compensation for victims

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive | Donald Trump 100% movie tariff: Trade expert reveals US President has 'killed' film business, says even Netflix and other Hollywood producers will..

Donald Trump 100% movie tariff: Trade expert reveals US President has...

US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just want...'

Donald Trump's BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just...'

Rs 500 crore luxury flat! India’s real estate market sets new record, know whose building it

Rs 500 crore luxury flat! India’s real estate market sets new record

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Rs 500 crore luxury flat! India’s real estate market sets new record, know whose building it

Sunteck Realty has decided to develop two new ultra-luxury housing projects in Mumbai and Dubai in partnership with the real estate lifestyle brand ‘Eminence’. Sunteck Realty is planning to launch these two projects by June 2026.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 11:59 PM IST

Rs 500 crore luxury flat! India’s real estate market sets new record, know whose building it
Sunteck Realty has decided to develop two new ultra-luxury housing projects in Mumbai and Dubai
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

We all know that a luxurious bungalow or palace costs crores of rupees, and with a cost of Rs 500 crore, maybe two luxurious palaces can be built, but just a flat in this amount is unbelievable. DLF is famous for its ambitious and luxury projects in Delhi-NCR, as some of its flats in uber luxurious society complexes cost more than Rs 100 crores. However, as the high-earning category people have been increasing over the years, another real estate company has started building highly expensive apartments priced as high as Rs 500 crore.

A new luxury brand housing in Mumbai and Dubai

We are talking about Sunteck Realty, which has decided to develop two new ultra-luxury housing projects in Mumbai and Dubai in partnership with the real estate lifestyle brand ‘Eminence’. In conversation with PTI, Sunteck Realty CMD Kamal Khetan said, “We are entering the ultra-luxury residential segment under a new brand 'Eminence'—which is a blend of 'Eminence' and 'Indulgence'—where each apartment will be priced no less than Rs 100 crore.”

Sunteck Realty is planning to launch these two projects by June 2026. The one in Mumbai will be located at Napean Sea Road, and the other in Dubai will come up in the Downtown area, in the Burj Khalifa community. With the Dubai project, the realty company will launch its maiden international venture.

The price of the flats in these two projects will be more than Rs 2.5 lakh per square foot, which will make them extremely costly in both countries. For context, Sunteck Realty Limited is one of the top real estate developers in India. The company has developed around 52.5 million square feet across 32 projects. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'She told me...': Suryakumar Yadav reveals Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh’s crucial advice ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Suryakumar Yadav reveals Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh’s crucial advice ahea
Bigg Boss 19: Sanya Malhotra sidelined, Salman Khan mingles with rest of cast; fans react
Bigg Boss 19: Sanya Malhotra sidelined, Salman Khan mingles with rest of cast
Paris Fashion Week 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s selfie with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley sets social media abuzz
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s selfie with Simone Ashley sets social media abuzz
Who is Charlie Javice? Frank founder sentenced to 7 years in prison for defrauding America's largest bank
Who is Charlie Javice? Frank founder sentenced to 7 years in prison for defraudi
Orris Group Wins Coveted Double Honours at 17th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards
Orris Group's Double Win at 17th Realty+ Awards
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE