Rs 33 crore chopper as gift for groom, 3000 guests: Details of this super expensive Delhi wedding

Weddings in India are extravagant and full of festivities. People in general, spend huge amounts of money on weddings. The richer you are, the bigger your wedding is. One such extravagant wedding happened in Delhi in the year 2011.

Businessman/politicians' children got married in an ultra-expensive wedding celebration. Although the exact amount spent on the wedding is not confirmed, TOI reported that it cost Rs 200 crore, while as per Mail Today, the wedding expense was Rs 500 crore.

The wedding was filled with gifts and facilities that were beyond an average person's imagination. Reportedly, the bride's family gifted a Bell 429 helicopter to the groom. The five-seater chopper was valued at around Rs 33 crore in 2011. Confirming the news, Tanwar told the Indian Express, "True, a Bell 429 helicopter was given but it was a simple wedding."

The Lalit Tanwar and Yogita Jaunapuria wedding took place at a family farmhouse near the city. Over 30,000 guests, including 1,000 workers graced the wedding where over 100 dishes were served to the guests. To broadcast the proceedings, 12 giant TV screens were installed at the venue. Three kilometres of the road leading to the wedding venue was decked up with flowers and lighting.

Actress Neha Dupia reportedly performed at the ultra-expensive wedding of the businessmen cum politicians.

As per reports of the Hindustan Times, a pre-wedding bash was also organised one week prior to the actual wedding with 2,000 invited guests. Each guest was apparently gifted a silver biscuit, a safari suit and around 40,000 cash.

The couple also hosted a reception at one of Delhi's five-star hotels which was graced by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other big politicians and even Bollywood celebrities.

Lalit Tanwar is the son of BJP leader Kanwar Singh Tanwar. His wife, Yogita Jaunapuria is the daughter of an ex-MLA from Sohna, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria. Lalit Tanwar is presently an active politician and was appointed as the District Panchayat President in Amroha.