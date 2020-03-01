Rs 25,000 crore loss estimated in Delhi riots

An economic cost loss of Rs 25,000 crore in businesses and properties is estimated during riots in Northeast Delhi that have taken at least 42 lives.

Initial estimates by the Delhi Chamber of Commerce project that the total economic cost of the violence in Delhi will add up to nearly Rs 25,000 crore.

A large number of properties, including houses, shops and vehicles were damaged in the riots.

Based on media reports, about 92 houses, 57 shops, 500 vehicles, 6 godowns, 2 schools, 4 factories and 4 religious places were burnt down during the riots.

The Delhi Police has registered 167 FIRs and arrested or detained 885 people in connection with the northeast Delhi violence.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police officials on Sunday said they have recovered three more bodies from drains in two different parts of the riot-hit district.

While one was recovered from a canal in Gokalpuri, two were found in Bhagirathi Vihar canal. This takes the recorded number of deaths in Delhi to 45.

Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Gokalpuri, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad were some of the affected areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

A senior police official said no untoward incident has been reported from the northeast district over the past three days.

The situation in riots-hit areas remains peaceful but tense on Sunday.

"The situation is under control now. There is adequate force deployed in all areas of the northeast district. We are holding talks with locals and trying to rebuild confidence," a senior police official said.