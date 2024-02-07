Twitter
Rs 240 crore Airbus to Rs 451 crore necklace: Things Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani give as gifts

Kevin Pietersen's 'MS Dhoni in my pocket' remark gets befitting response from Zaheer Khan

Meet girl who has won Rs 3.32 crore in prize money, she is not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT

DNA Verified: Is govt providing Rs 1.6 lakh benefit to girls under PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana? Know truth

Rs 240 crore Airbus to Rs 451 crore necklace: Things Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani give as gifts

Check out all the uber-expensive gifts Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani give each other.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:14 PM IST

The Ambani family is known for their style and grand taste. Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India with a net worth of Rs 9,24,339 crore, spares no expense in gifting his wife Nita Ambani. 

In 2007, Mukesh Ambani gifted Nita Ambani, the most expensive SUV in India, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth a whopping Rs 10 crore on Diwali. The customized luxury car is a Tuscan sun shade of orange, featuring luxurious details. 

On her birthday, Mukesh gifted Nita Ambani an Airbus (A319) luxury jet worth Rs 240 crore. The private jet was equipped with a custom-made office, cabin amenities, a master bedroom, a bathroom with showers, and a sky bar with mood lighting.

Nita Ambani is no less when comes to giving gifts. During Akash Ambani's wedding, Nita presented Shloka Mehta, her daughter-in-law with a Mouawad L’Incomparable necklace. This necklace is worth Rs 451 crore boasting a flawless 407.48-carat yellow diamond suspended from a 229.52-carat white diamond necklace with 18-carat rose gold branchlets.  

When parents set the standards so high, how can children be far behind? Following the footsteps of parents, Akash Ambani gifted younger brother, Anant Ambani the 18k Panthere De Cartier Brooch on his engagement with Radhika Merchant. This unique brooch is worth Rs 1.32 crore. 

Read: Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome colour option in India, first 100 online bookings to come with free…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

