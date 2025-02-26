Presently, the company has a market cap of Rs 3800 crore, as of February 25. The company has seen its share price surge by nearly 19,650 per cent over 16 years.

Multibagger stocks: Equity markets have been under bear attack since last October after smashing many record-high levels. The Sensex has dropped 3,536.89 points or 4.52 per cent so far this year, and the Nifty lost 1,097.25 points or 4.64 per cent. But today, we will tell you about a multi-bagger penny stock which has given investors a return of more than 32 per cent in the last one month. If we talk about the last 16 years, then the stock has increased from Rs 21 to Rs 4,150, Live Mint reported. This shows how stock market investments require patience to achieve substantial returns, particularly penny stocks. This stock is TCPL Packaging Ltd, one of India’s leading producers of sustainable packaging solutions for customers across industries.

Presently, the company has a market cap of Rs 3800 crore, as of February 25. The company has seen its share price surge by nearly 19,650 per cent over 16 years, giving multi-bagger returns to investors. This translates to an impressive return of over 197 times during the period. The stock has proven to be a wealth-creating machine for its investors. If you had invested Rs 1 lakh 16 years ago in the stock, then today, it would have surged significantly to Rs 1.97 crore.

READ | Gautam Adani, India's 2nd richest man, makes BIG announcement, to invest Rs 50000 crore in...

TCPL has given bumper returns to its investors in the long term. The company's shares have risen by more than 28 per cent in the last six months and more than 87 per cent in one year. Investors have received strong returns of more than 208 per cent in the last two years, more than 491 per cent in three years and more than 1381 per cent in five years.

TCPL Packaging Net Profit

In Q3FY25, TCPL's consolidated net profit doubled to Rs 37.7 crore from Rs 18.8 crore in Q3FY24. The company's total revenue saw a 32 per cent increase, reaching Rs 479.7 crore compared to Rs 363.6 crore in the same quarter last year.