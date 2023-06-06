Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Rs 1,80,000 crore Indian firm makes bold move against US lender, know matter here

EdTech giant Byju's, engaged in a dispute with its US lenders, decided to make a bold move.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

Rs 1,80,000 crore Indian firm makes bold move against US lender, know matter here
Byju's founder Byju Raveendran | File Photo

India’s most valuable startup, the $22 billion (1,81,698. 33 crore) valuation Byju’s, has decided to disqualify its US-based lender accusing it of “predatory tactics”. The EdTech giant skipped $40 million (Rs 330 crore) payments on a $1.2 billion loan and instead filed a lawsuit against investment management firm Redwood. The $40 million in interest was due on Monday, June 5.

Making the bold move, Byju’s said in a statement that it had decided against making further payments on the $1.2 billion so-called term loan B (TLB). Byju’s also informed that it had filed a suit in the New York Supreme Court in the US. Byju’s has stated that it will not be making any further payments on the loan, including interest , until the dispute is resolved in court.

Byju’s vs US lender

Billionaire Byju Raveendran’s global edtech unicorn has been attempting to strike a deal with lenders in order to restructure the loan. Byju’s is in a tight spot financially after the online tutoring boom during the pandemic dwindled. On the other hand, long-running negotiations were scrapped by creditors as they demanded accelerated repayment. Lenders even attempted recovery via the courts.

Byju’s has claimed that the US company purchased a significant portion of the loan while primarily trading in distressed debt. This was contrary to the conditions of the term loan facility, it said. Byju’s further said that the lenders unlawfully accelerated the loan due to certain alleged non-monetary and technical defaults in March. The lenders undertook enforcement measures including seizing control of its US unit -- Byju's Alpha and appointing its management, which Byju’s has termed unwarranted.

Byju’s US entities BYJU'S Alpha and Tangible Play were sued by lender GLAS Trust Company and investor Timothy R Pohl for moving out $500 million from BYJU'S Alpha. Both entities are part of Byju’s parent Think and Learn Private.

Byju’s had said last month that it hadn’t defaulted on loan repayment to US lenders. $500 million worth of loans were transferred from Byju’s US entities to fund growth plans, it added. Byju’s has said that the entire loan stands disputed now. It, however, said that the company remains open to discussions with TLB lenders. Byju’s is ready to continue with payments under the TLB if the creditors withdraw their “ill-conceived actions and honour the terms of the agreement,” it said.

"BYJU'S cannot be expected to and has elected not to make any further payment to the TLB lenders, including any interest, until the dispute is decided by the court. As conveyed to the TLB lenders, BYJU'S remains financially robust with significant cash reserves," Byju’s said.

(Inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 718 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.