Rs 138 crore for just one coin: How the owner of a coin became crorepati overnight

A rare and historical 1933 Double Eagle gold coin was sold for a record-setting USD 18.9 million (Rs 138 crore) at a Sotheby's auction in New York City on Tuesday.

With a face value of USD 20 (Rs 1,400), the Double Eagle was the last gold coin produced for intended circulation in America.

But it was never issued after former US President Franklin Roosevelt took the United States off the gold standard and all copies were ordered destroyed. The coin is rare because it is the only example to have been "legally sanctioned" for private ownership by the US Government.

It was sold by shoe designer and collector Stuart Weitzman, who acquired it in 2002 for what was then a world record price of USD 7.6 million (over Rs 55 crore).

With this staggering amount, the unique coin has set a new record and has succeeded in exceeding both its previous price of USD 7.6 million set in 2002, and its pre-sale estimate of USD 10 million to USD 15 million.

The coin also broke the record for the most expensive coin in the world, which was set in 2013 by a 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar which was sold for USD 10 million.

Auction house Sotheby's described the rare and historic 1933 Double Eagle as "one of the most coveted coins in the world". The Double Eagle has an image of Lady Liberty on one side and an American eagle on the other.

The coin was one of three valuable items put up for sale by the shoe designer Stuart Weitzman. The other two -- a stamp from a former British colony and a sheet of US postage stamps printed with a unique error -- also attracted bids in the millions of dollars.

Weitzman on Tuesday also sold a British Guiana One-Cent Magenta stamp, issued in 1856, for USD 8.3 million (Rs 60 crore), confirming its place as the most valuable stamp in history.

Weitzman, who has been collecting stamps and coins since boyhood, has said he will use the money from Tuesday's sale to fund his charitable ventures including medical research, his design school, and a Jewish museum in Madrid.

"Today's sale marked a historic moment in the history of stamp and coin collecting, and one that I think will not be surpassed for a long time, if ever," said Richard Austin, Sotheby's global head of books and manuscripts, in a post-sale statement.