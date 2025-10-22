Rs 1233094800000: World's second richest man suffers huge loss during Diwali, what is his net worth now? His business is...

Following the recent drop, his ranking has again shifted, but he remains one of the wealthiest people in the world. He ranks second on the list of the world's richest people with a net worth of $336 billion.

US software giant Oracle’s shares plummeted nearly 5% on Monday, resulting in a drop in the net worth of the company's founder, Larry Ellison, by $14 billion, or approximately Rs 12,33,09,48,00,000, according to reports.



Larry Ellison loses $14 billion



Despite this decline, Oracle founder Larry Ellison remains the highest-earning billionaire this year. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth surged by $144 billion this year, marking a 75% increase, despite the recent $14 billion decline. He ranks second on the list of the world's richest people with a net worth of $336 billion.

For the unversed, Ellison owns over 40% of Oracle, which is the largest component of his wealth. In September 2025, he briefly became the world's richest person due to a surge in Oracle's stock, but he has since dropped in rank. His wealth temporarily surpassed Elon Musk's, driven by news of major AI cloud contracts with companies like OpenAI and Meta. Following the recent drop, his ranking has again shifted, but he remains one of the wealthiest people in the world.

Meanwhile, Oracle's stock has been volatile, with a major surge in September driven by AI-related news, followed by the recent decline due to concerns over its AI cloud division's profitability, with a reported 14% gross margin, raising questions about its ability to turn AI investments into high-margin profits. The market was sceptical about Oracle's optimistic growth targets, including a projected $225 billion in revenue by fiscal year 2030, leading to profit-taking. JP Morgan downgraded Oracle, citing increasing AI expansion costs, while other analysts have mixed views, with some setting price targets as high as $400.

Other billionaires

The net worth of the world's top 10 richest people saw an increase, with Elon Musk retaining his position as the richest person with a net worth of $461 billion, followed by Mark Zuckerberg ($258 billion), Jeff Bezos ($240 billion), and others. Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, ranks 18th with a net worth of $104 billion. As for the Adani Group, Gautam Adani's conglomerate has seen significant growth, with a return on assets (ROA) of 16.5% in FY 2024-25, placing it among the top global infrastructure performers.