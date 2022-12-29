Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Receiving ‘important’ office calls on vacation? Rs 1 lakh fine if you disturb your colleague in THIS company

Employees here are free to entirely disconnect from all work-related communications for a full week without any pressure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 07:41 AM IST

Receiving ‘important’ office calls on vacation? Rs 1 lakh fine if you disturb your colleague in THIS company
Receiving ‘important’ office calls on vacation? Rs 1 lakh fine if you disturb your colleague in THIS company

One of the most unpleasant things that may happen to an employee is receiving "important" calls, messages, or emails, especially when they are on vacation. A "work call" or correspondence from the office can ruin anyone's vacation. It's fascinating that one Indian company has given this important problem some thought in order to allow its employees to take uninterrupted holidays.

To address this issue, the Indian fantasy sports platform Dream 11 has implemented a novel regulation known as the "Dream 11 Unplug."

What is Dream 11 Unplug policy?
The "UNPLUG" policy allows employees of the company to completely unplug from all work-related communications for a whole week, including calls, emails, WhatsApp groups, Slack, and group chats. 

(Also Read: Twitter down for several users globally, both website and app affected)

The Dream 11 founders Harsh Jain and Bhavit Seth reportedly stated that any employee who contacts another employee during the "UNPLUG" period will be subject to a fine of around Rs. 1 lakh.

In a LinkedIn post, the company wrote about UNPLUG policy, "At Dream11, we actually log off the 'Dreamster' who is unplugged, off from every possible Stadium communication platform, be it slack, emails and even WhatsApp groups. We do this to ensure absolutely no one from the Dreamster’s work ecosystem can contact them while they are on their well-deserved break".

"We understand that spending quality time with loved ones or just relaxing altogether on a vacation, can immensely improve the overall mood, quality of life, productivity in general and more,” Dream 11 claimed to do. 

Everyone at this Sports technology unicorn, from top executives to new hires, is permitted to sign out of the company's system for a week each year.

"Allowing employees to cut off from all company systems and groups is one of the best perks one can get. We are not bothered with work calls, emails, messages, or even WhatsApp for seven days. This helps us spend some quality time doing what we love. And for me, it's time to head to the mountains. I, for one, do not feel guilty about not having a sufficient network. It's the most distinctive form of unplugging. This disconnected time also helps one rejuvenate, relax and come back feeling fresh, happy, and renewed energy to give one's best performance," a Dream 11 employee said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur
Hot reels of XXX, Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul that will give you sleepless nights
Christmas 2022: Try these 6 delicious and super tasty dishes on celebration eve
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida Sector 37: Woman gang-raped in shared cab on Yamuna Expressway in Agra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.