Receiving ‘important’ office calls on vacation? Rs 1 lakh fine if you disturb your colleague in THIS company

One of the most unpleasant things that may happen to an employee is receiving "important" calls, messages, or emails, especially when they are on vacation. A "work call" or correspondence from the office can ruin anyone's vacation. It's fascinating that one Indian company has given this important problem some thought in order to allow its employees to take uninterrupted holidays.

To address this issue, the Indian fantasy sports platform Dream 11 has implemented a novel regulation known as the "Dream 11 Unplug."

What is Dream 11 Unplug policy?

The "UNPLUG" policy allows employees of the company to completely unplug from all work-related communications for a whole week, including calls, emails, WhatsApp groups, Slack, and group chats.

(Also Read: Twitter down for several users globally, both website and app affected)

The Dream 11 founders Harsh Jain and Bhavit Seth reportedly stated that any employee who contacts another employee during the "UNPLUG" period will be subject to a fine of around Rs. 1 lakh.

In a LinkedIn post, the company wrote about UNPLUG policy, "At Dream11, we actually log off the 'Dreamster' who is unplugged, off from every possible Stadium communication platform, be it slack, emails and even WhatsApp groups. We do this to ensure absolutely no one from the Dreamster’s work ecosystem can contact them while they are on their well-deserved break".

"We understand that spending quality time with loved ones or just relaxing altogether on a vacation, can immensely improve the overall mood, quality of life, productivity in general and more,” Dream 11 claimed to do.

Everyone at this Sports technology unicorn, from top executives to new hires, is permitted to sign out of the company's system for a week each year.

"Allowing employees to cut off from all company systems and groups is one of the best perks one can get. We are not bothered with work calls, emails, messages, or even WhatsApp for seven days. This helps us spend some quality time doing what we love. And for me, it's time to head to the mountains. I, for one, do not feel guilty about not having a sufficient network. It's the most distinctive form of unplugging. This disconnected time also helps one rejuvenate, relax and come back feeling fresh, happy, and renewed energy to give one's best performance," a Dream 11 employee said.