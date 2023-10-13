Headlines

Royal Enfield's journey from a 'Desi Bullet' to an international lifestyle brand under Sid Lal, the brand's now worth...

Siddhartha Lal's brilliance revives Royal Enfield from near collapse to 80 percent profits. Know the complete journey of how 'Desi Bullet' became one of India's most favorite and profitable motorbike brand.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Royal Enfield, once on the brink of collapse in the late '90s, found its savior in Siddhartha Lal in 2000. Taking the reins as CEO at just 26, Lal transformed the struggling ‘Desi Bullet’ motorcycle brand into an industry giant.

From near bankruptcy in 1994 to being a key player in the Indian automobile scene, the turnaround story is a beacon for aspiring entrepreneurs. Siddhartha Lal's brilliance and determination resurrected Royal Enfield, contributing a whopping 80% of profits to its parent, Eicher Motors. The market cap of the company is estimated around Rs 80000 crore.

Under his visionary leadership, Royal Enfield soared from selling 25,000 motorcycles in 2005 to a robust 50,000 units by 2010. It evolved from a mere bike to a symbol of unbreakable brotherhood and customer loyalty.

Two decades after Lal took charge, Eicher Motors reported revenues of Rs 8,738 crore and a net profit of Rs 702 crore in FY 2014. Today, Royal Enfield is Eicher Motors' top revenue earner, with September 2023 sales reaching 78,580 units.

Lal's role in this resurrection was no easy feat. Taking charge when Royal Enfield struggled in a competitive market, he leveraged his passion for motorcycles and firsthand experience with Enfield bikes. Lal didn't just tweak products; he reshaped the brand's perception. Becoming its ambassador, he breathed life into Royal Enfield, challenging the notion that it was just a touring bike.

Lal's strategy was multifaceted. He delved into understanding buyer needs, addressing hidden issues in manufacturing that inflated maintenance costs. Through behavioral design, he shifted Royal Enfield from a tourist's bike to a practical everyday ride. Lal built a strong community around the brand, forging a loyal customer base.

Emphasizing the brand's heritage, Lal balanced innovation with preserving the core values. New models like "The Thunderbird" and "Electra X" retained the unique features of Royal Enfield's engine, providing customers with a distinctive identity.

In essence, Siddhartha Lal's journey with Royal Enfield is a testament to the transformative power of passion, strategic vision, and customer-centric innovation.

