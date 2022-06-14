Royal Enfield Hunter 350 images leaked ahead of India launch

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (Image: K2K Motovlogs)

Royal Enfield is reportedly working on a new 350cc bike that is slated to launch later this year and although the company has not yet officially revealed any detail about the vehicle, reports suggest that it will be called the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The rumoured Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been spotted several times during testing and now Bikewale has shared new images of the production version of the motorcycle. With the images it appears that the launch of the Royal Enfield bike is imminent. Here is what we know about the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Design

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is based on the J-platform that can also be seen in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The bike features a neo-retro design theme with rounded turn indicator and halogen headlamp. At the rear, it gets rounded tail lamps and turn indicators as well. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 features a blacked-out theme that surely gives it an aggressive look.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine

The Royal Enfield will be powered by the same 349cc engine as seen on other bikes on the J-platform. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox that churns out 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque.

Reports suggest that the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may be offered in two variants. The expensive model is said to sport alloy wheels, tripper navigation pod and other elements.