Roshni Nadar Malhotra was born in a family of innovators and pioneers which has shaped her as a woman who has achieved everything in her life independently and made herself capable of taking over a leading IT services company in India. She is successful both professionally and personally, is one of the most influential women in business with powerhouse talent of being a next generational leader. However, there is still not much we know about her and there are many interesting facts about India’s richest woman.

1. Roshni Nadar joined HCL at the age of 27 in 2000. Her promotion came within a year of her joining the IT company. She became executive director and CEO of HCL Technologies. Over a decade later, in 2013, she became part of the board of HCL Technologies. She again got promoted on July 17, 2020, when she took over as the chairperson of HCL Corporation, worth Rs 777,313,000,000 from her father, Shiv Nadar.

2. Roshni Nadar Malhotra was even featured in the Hurun Rich List with a net worth of Rs 36,800 crore.

3. Before joining HCL, Roshni was a well-known journalist who worked with international media companies like UK’s Sky News and US’ CNBC and CNN. Roshni is also a skilled classical singer.

4. Roshni Nadar’s educational qualification: She completed her schooling from Delhi’s Vasant Valley School after which she earned her graduation degree at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, and then doing masters in communication with radio, TV, and film as the main subjects. She also holds an MBA degree from Kellogg School of Management.

5. In 2018, Roshni founded The Habitats Trust, dedicated to preserving India's natural ecosystems and native species. Additionally, as a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, Roshni is spearheading innovative reforms in India's education sector.

6. Roshni Nadar's impressive achievements have earned her numerous recognitions. She ranked 54th on Forbes' 2019 list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women, after being featured on the list in 2017 and 2018. Roshni received the Lewis Institute Community Changemaker Award from Babson College in 2017 and was named Indian Business Leader of the Year 2019 by Horasis. As a Young Global Leader (2014-2019) and an alumnus of the World Economic Forum's community, Roshni has established herself as a next-generation leader.