Prozo, one of India’s fastest-scaling integrated supply chain companies, on Tuesday announced an investment from Indian cricketing legend Rohit Sharma. This move highlights the growing importance of supply chain infrastructure in modern commerce and Prozo's vision to make enterprise-grade logistics accessible through a flexible, pay-per-use model.

"His backing reflects growing recognition of supply chain infrastructure as a critical enabler of modern commerce, and signals strong belief in Prozo’s vision to make enterprise-grade logistics accessible through a flexible, pay-per-use model," says an official release from Prozo.

About Prozo

Founded in 2016 by Dr. Ashvini Jakhar, a former Naval doctor and McKinsey alumnus, Prozo has built a full-stack platform that unifies warehousing, freight, and fulfillment. With a strong focus on technology and innovation, Prozo aims to provide fast, visible, and reliable supply chain solutions to businesses across India.

Prozo's business model

Prozo's platform boasts several key features that enable businesses to streamline their supply chain operations. At its core is a proprietary Control Tower Platform that allows brands to scale seamlessly across B2B, B2C, and D2C channels. Additionally, Prozo's tech-enabled warehouses, spanning over 2.2 million square feet across 42 locations, deliver to more than 24,000 pin codes, ensuring wide coverage and efficient logistics. The platform also offers a flexible pay-per-use model, enabling businesses to access enterprise-grade logistics without requiring heavy investments. Furthermore, Prozo's robust technology provides real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and automation capabilities, empowering businesses to make informed decisions and optimize their supply chain operations.

Prozo has raised a total of USD 20 million (around Rs 1,71,94,80,000) to date, with participation from investors such as Sixth Sense Ventures and Jafco Asia across multiple funding rounds.

What Rohit Sharma said on this partnership?

Former India captain Rohit Sharma said, "Every great performance needs an engine that does not crack under pressure. Prozo is exactly that for the brands it supports, a dependable, tech-first platform that powers scale with consistency. I am glad to invest in Prozo, which is focused on building the backbone of India’s new-age commerce."

What did the founder said after bringing Rohit Sharma onboard?

The founder of Prozo, Dr. Ashvini Jakhar, said, "We are very happy to have Rohit Sharma on board as an investor. Rohit’s journey from opening batsman to national leader mirrors what we aspire to be for our clients; a consistent, reliable force. His belief in our mission energises us further as we build India’s most agile and accessible supply chain infrastructure."

Which are the brands that Prozo supports?

Prozo supports a diverse mix of high-growth and enterprise brands including The Minimalist, Neemans, Comet, Beardo, Bewakoof, Traya, Snitch, Powerlook and Aramya, along with large organisations such as PhonePe, McGraw-Hill and TATA's consumer brands, the release added.