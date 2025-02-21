According to Bharat Samachar, a Hindi publication, certain groups are planning to stage street protests against a company, alleging that one of its advertisements disrespected the religion.

OYO, led by Ritesh Agarwal, is reviving its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) intending to submit its draft papers by Q1 of FY2025-26. Despite previous delays, the hospitality unicorn's momentum was restored after reporting its maiden profit after tax of Rs 229 crore in FY2023-24. Amid this, the hospitality unicorn came up with its new Advertisement campaign, which landed in a soup.

As per reports, OYO Rooms published an advertisement in a Hindi daily, which has the caption, “Bhagwan Har Jagah hai Aur OYO bhi”, which translates to OYO is everywhere just like god. This apparent comparison of OYO to god caught the major attention of Hindu religious groups who found it insulting and offensive to religious sentiments.

According to Bharat Samachar, a Hindi publication, certain groups are planning to stage street protests against a company, alleging that one of its advertisements disrespected a religion, despite no specific religion being mentioned. The groups may also pursue legal action against the company, which boasts a valuation exceeding Rs 17338 crore as of 2025.

Besides this, OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal has been appearing as one of the Sharks on Shark Tank India, the TV show where investors evaluate startups pitching for funding. In a recent interview, the entrepreneur shared a humorous anecdote about being pitched startup ideas in an unusual setting - while waiting in line for the airplane restroom. He recalled asking the enthusiastic pitcher to pause, saying "Mujhe badi tez aayi" (I have an urgent need), highlighting the awkward yet amusing situation.

The celebrity entrepreneur made it to the Top 10 youngest Indian billionaires in the Hurun Rich List of India 2024. The founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, a hospitality chain, with a net worth of Rs 1,900 crore(as of 2024) at the age of 31.