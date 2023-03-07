Search icon
First photos: OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal ties knot with Geetansha Sood, pictures go viral

Ritesh Agarwal marriage: Softbank boss Masayoshi Son also attended the OYO founder's wedding in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

First photos: OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal ties knot with Geetansha Sood, pictures go viral (Photo: Instagram/weddingz.in)

OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal got married to Geetansha Sood in Delhi on Tuesday. His wedding pictures are now out and have surfaced on the internet.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Weddingz.in (@weddingz.in)

 

Softbank boss Masayoshi Son also attended Agarwal's wedding. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma posted a selfie with Son and wrote, "Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip."

