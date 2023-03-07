First photos: OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal ties knot with Geetansha Sood, pictures go viral (Photo: Instagram/weddingz.in)

OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal got married to Geetansha Sood in Delhi on Tuesday. His wedding pictures are now out and have surfaced on the internet.

Softbank boss Masayoshi Son also attended Agarwal's wedding. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma posted a selfie with Son and wrote, "Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip."

Everyone of us had tons of gratitude for his belief and support given to our Startups. pic.twitter.com/pt33w0AwyE — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) March 7, 2023

