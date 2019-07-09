RIL ties up with Turkey's Kivanc Tekstil

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Monday said it has tied up with Turkish textile manufacturer Kivan Tekstil to manufacture and market its sustainable and eco-friendly fabric brand R|Elan's GreenGold fabric in Turkey.

"Apart from manufacturing and marketing R|Elan GreenGold fabrics, Kivan will be the exclusive distributor of Recron GreenGold fibres to spinners, yarn manufacturers and knitters across Turkey.

"The arrangement will enable RIL and Kivan to offer the best quality eco-friendly textile solutions to brands and retailers, sourcing their requirements from Turkey, to meet the ever-growing demand of environment-friendly apparels," the company said in a statement.

The manufacturing excellence of Kivan would be further enhanced by the high-quality GreenGold fibres as well as by the support of RIL's efficient technical team.

Kivan Tekstil caters to major European and American fashion brands and retailers. Vertically integrated across spinning, weaving, dyeing, printing and finishing, Kivan produces 18 million metres of blended fabrics per annum.

Its yield comprises a wide range of blends straddling polyester, cotton, viscose, linen, tencel, modal and wool.

Speaking about the partnership, Ziya Kivan, CEO, Kivan Textil said, "At Kivan our mission is to be a company that focusses on customer satisfaction, striving to be trustworthy, reliable and sensitive to human health and environmental issues, while producing the best quality fabric brand".

"We at Kivan, do business by providing utmost importance to the environment and well-being of the people".

The partnership with RIL, he said, is a significant initiative in accomplishing the mission.

"The exclusive distributorship of Recron GreenGold fibres and yarns and being a manufacturer of R|Elan GreenGold fabrics will provide us with immense growth opportunities. Henceforth, most of the polyester blended fabrics will be made out of sustainable fibres at Kivan !," he added.

RIL, the owner of brand R|Elan, is one of the largest recyclers of PET bottles in India, recycling 2.2 billion PET bottles a year.

R|Elan GreenGold, made from recycled PET, substantially reduces the emission of greenhouse gases. The fabric is made from pre-dyed fibres, its manufacture doesn't need much water. Whatever little water is used, 90 per cent of it is recycled.

It uses bio-fuels and is one of the few recycled brands that provides end-to-end traceability throughout the supply chain, right from PET bottles to fibres.

RIL has partnered with key players across global textile hubs to produce new-age fabrics, using its speciality products. This strong global network, called the Hub Excellence Program (HEP), provides assurance to brands/ retailers of streamlined production, timely supply of raw materials, and standard quality.

The partner firms also receive technical and product development assistance from RIL, as well as leads for business development.