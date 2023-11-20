Revolutionising Customer Engagement: Rakesh Raghuvanshi's journey with Sekel Tech

In a recent in-depth profiling interview, Rakesh Raghuvanshi shed light on his entrepreneurial journey and the compelling mission that propels his innovative company.

Rakesh Raghuvanshi, the CEO and Founder of Sekel Tech, embarked on an entrepreneurial journey with a deep passion for revolutionizing customer engagement by bridging the digital-physical gap for major brands.

His inspiration came from a personal experience in Pune, where he struggled to find an authorized dealer for a well-known brand when he needed to replace a car tire. This raised questions about why brands, despite significant investments in advertising, struggled to connect effectively with potential customers. Thus, Sekel Tech was born with a mission to bridge this gap.

Sekel Tech focuses on addressing three core challenges in the market. The first challenge is to improve the quality of leads for dealers and stores selling renowned brands.

The second is enhancing the engagement between end users and these dealers, particularly at the last mile. The third challenge is to elevate the quality of reporting and response from the sales team to dealer inquiries and support requests.

To tackle these challenges, Sekel Tech has developed innovative solutions. The Sekel Discovery Platform generates high-quality leads at scale, boosting conversion rates.

The Data Platform provides real-time insights into leads and conversions, enabling data-driven decisions. The Demand Generation Platform encourages dealers to generate high-quality leads that convert into sales, optimizing stock turnover. The integrated SellrApp enhances engagement and trust.

Implementing Sekel Tech's solutions offers benefits like improved organic visibility, increased customer engagement, amplified lead generation, streamlined digital asset management, and access to valuable data-driven insights.

These benefits are supported by concrete metrics, such as increased website traffic, higher conversion rates, improved engagement statistics, and overall organizational growth.

Rakesh Raghuvanshi shares lessons and insights from his journey. He emphasizes the importance of persistence, adaptability, team building, customer-centricity, innovation, strategic partnerships, and continuous learning.

These principles have been the foundation of Sekel Tech's success and continue to guide its growth in the ever-evolving technology landscape.



Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DMCL, and DMCL claims no responsibility whatsoever.