REVEALED: This is how much new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal will get as salary

Headlines

Mia Khalifa fired by podcast, Playboy over tweet 'condoning death' in Israel-Hamas war, reacts: 'I’m more angry at...'

'Because I am completely…’: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he isn’t married yet

Mira Nair announced as Head of Jury at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for South Asia Competition

Joe Root becomes England's leading run-scorer in ODI World Cup history

DNA Verified: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's death news is false; know truth here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mia Khalifa fired by podcast, Playboy over tweet 'condoning death' in Israel-Hamas war, reacts: 'I’m more angry at...'

'Because I am completely…’: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he isn’t married yet

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Benefits of rosemary water for hair

7 memory-boosting neurobic exercises

Hurun India Rich List 2023:Top 8 richest Indians with their net worth 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Mira Nair announced as Head of Jury at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for South Asia Competition

Mia Khalifa fired by podcast, Playboy over tweet 'condoning death' in Israel-Hamas war, reacts: 'I’m more angry at...'

Meet 'James Bond of Israel' Lior Raz, Fauda actor, once Arnold's bodyguard, now on the battlefield facing Hamas rockets

HomeBusiness

Business

REVEALED: This is how much new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal will get as salary

Parag Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 and has served as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since October 2017.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2021, 02:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Parag Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay graduate, became the new Twitter chief executive officer (CEO) on Monday (November 29). He will replace Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. Parag, 37, will receive an annual salary of USD 1 million-plus bonuses, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company also said that the new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal will also receive restricted stock units (RSUs) valued at USD 12.5 million. According to Twitter, Parag Agrawal had also received RSUs and PRSUs few months ago.

It is to be noted that Jack Dorsey, who quit as as Twitter CEO, had refused to accept all compensation and benefits since 2015 other than an annual salary of USD 1.40 since 2018 as a testament to "his commitment to and belief in Twitter’s long-term value creation potential".

Parag Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 and has served as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since October 2017.

"I see Twitter's incredible impact, our continued progress, and the exciting opportunities ahead of us. Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and our culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together" Agrawal said in a letter to employees.

"We recently updated our strategy to hit ambitious goals, and I believe that strategy to be bold and right. But our critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results - that's how we'll make Twitter the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and for each of you" he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Prateek Jain, ex-IFoS, BITS Pilani alumnus, who cracked UPSC at 25, bagged AIR...

Meet highest paid actress of 90s, struggled a lot to become superstar, quit acting at peak of her career, is now…

Martin Scorsese says this Indian film 'opened many different worlds' to him: 'This is being made by real people...'

'Virat Kohli told me to play like...' says KL Rahul after six-wicket victory over Australia

Watch: Virat Kohli arrives in home town Delhi ahead of India’s World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE