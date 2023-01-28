Search icon
Revealed: Whopping salaries of BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri were sacked by the company in March 2022 for alleged financial irregularities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

A regulatory filing by fintech startup BharatPe has revealed the salary of senior executives of the company, including its founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover.

According to regulatory filing, Ashneer earned Rs 1.69 crore in FY22 while Madhuri was paid INR Rs 63 lakh as salary. Madhuri used to work as BharatPe's head of controls, according to Moneycontrol.

Former BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer earned INR 2.1 crore in FY22, while co-founder Shashvat Nakrani took home INR 29.8 lakh during the same period, added the report.

Board member Kewal Handa and chairman Rajnish Kumar earned Rs 36 lakh and Rs 21.4 lakh, respectively.

It is to be noted that the salaries do not include the share-based payment made to these top executives of BharatPe. According to BharatPe, Rs 70 crore were spent by the company in share-based payments in FY22.

It may be recalled that Ashneer Grover and Madhuri were sacked by BharatPe in March 2022 for alleged financial irregularities. Ashneer Grover decided to resign from the company and its board few days after his sacking.

In December 2022, a criminal lawsuit was filed by BharatPe against Ashneer Grover and his family accusing Ashneer of cheating and embezzling funds.

Earlier in January 2023, Suhail Sameer quit as BharatPe CEO. A statement by BharatPe said that he will “transition from chief executive officer to strategic advisor effective January 7, 2023”.

