During the September quarter (Q2FY25), retail investors reduced their stakes in most Adani Group stocks, although some companies within the group saw an increase in retail holdings. For instance, Adani Green Energy experienced a decline in retail ownership, dropping to 22.5% from 24.1% in the previous quarter.



Retail investors also trimmed their holdings in other Adani Group companies such as Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, and Adani Total Gas, with reductions ranging from 0.1% to 0.3%. Notably, LIC held a 5.07% stake in Ambuja Cements and 6.02% in Adani Total Gas.



On a positive note, retail investors raised their stakes in ACC to 13.2% and in Adani Energy Solutions to 6%, while holdings in New Delhi Television (NDTV) and Sanghi Industries remained stable at 35.2% and 24.5%, respectively.



Overall, retail investors decreased their stakes in seven out of eleven Adani Group stocks during this quarter.



The performance of Adani Group stocks was mixed during the September 2024 quarter, with more stocks declining than gaining. NDTV and Sanghi Industries were among the top losers, each down by 15%, followed by Adani Total Gas with a drop of 12.22%. Other notable declines included Adani Power at 8.69%, Ambuja Cements at 5.62%, and ACC at 4.22%. In contrast, Adani Green Energy emerged as a gainer with an increase of 6.37%, followed by Adani Wilmar at 4.88%.



In total, eight Adani Group stocks closed lower for the quarter, reflecting a generally subdued performance amid ongoing market challenges.