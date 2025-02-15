The masterclass underscored the importance of collaboration between orthopaedic surgeons and radiologists in enhancing patient outcomes through non-invasive techniques.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 14: RestoKnee Hospital, a pioneer in knee restoration surgery without implants for over 42 years, presented a groundbreaking scientific paper at the Master Class on Cartilage Repair, the first conference of its kind in Asia focusing on radiology and orthopaedics. The event, held in Ahmedabad, provided a platform for the hospital to showcase its pioneering surgical approach.

Endorsed by the International Cartilage Repair Society (ICRS) and the International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee Surgery and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine (ISAKOS), the conference attracted leading experts in the field. Among the esteemed faculty were globally renowned radiologists Dr Siegfried Trattnig and Dr Steven Wong.

The masterclass underscored the importance of collaboration between orthopaedic surgeons and radiologists in enhancing patient outcomes through non-invasive techniques. A key focus was the use of radiological advancements such as MRI for precise, safe and non-invasive assessment of treatment outcomes.

Dr Jawahar Jethwa, a prominent faculty member at RestoKnee Hospital and one of India’s foremost orthopaedic surgeons, presented the pioneering paper “Healthy Cartilage Regeneration Post-Implantless HTO - MRI and Functional Evaluation” at the masterclass. The research demonstrated remarkable recovery in advanced osteoarthritis (OA) patients following RestoKnee’s innovative surgery, highlighting the regeneration of healthy hyaline cartilage using cutting-edge T2 mapping technology. This study also showcased the world’s largest MRI dataset of post-knee surgery patients, further validating the efficacy of RestoKnee’s surgical techniques.

Elaborating on the significance of the achievement, Hem Oza, managing Director of RestoKnee Hospital, said: “We are privileged to present our work on knee restoration surgery without implants before an esteemed gathering of the world’s leading orthopaedic surgeons and radiologists. Our approach prioritises the preservation of the knee joint in its natural state. The human body possesses an incredible ability to heal and regenerate cartilage when given the right support. Through our specialised surgical methods and post-operative protocols, we facilitate natural cartilage repair. Over four decades, our evidence-based, implant-free procedures have transformed lives, eliminating the need for joint replacements and delivering exceptional results.”

RestoKnee’s innovative knee restoration surgery integrates precision technology, including advanced MRI, high-resolution CT scans and gait analysis, alongside patented braces and a patient-centric approach. This combination not only restores natural knee alignment but also allows patients to regain full mobility without the constraints of artificial implants. As a result, patients can engage in high-impact activities such as running, cycling, yoga, football and squatting.

Every year, so many patients in Ahmedabad alone undergo knee restoration surgery. The procedure, which requires neither implants nor joint opening, has an almost negligible risk of infection. Moreover, studies indicate that the outcomes of knee restoration surgery surpass those of knee replacement procedures. This highly customised and extensively tested surgical technique is widely recognised by both national and international orthopaedic journals.

For further information about RestoKnee Hospital and its pioneering knee restoration surgery, visit www.restoknee.com.