RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank's license after years of restrictions
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BUSINESS
The RBI's regulatory action against Paytm Payments Bank began in 2022 when it imposed restrictions on the lender. It tightened those curbs in 2024 after repeated supervisory concerns over the bank's governance, compliance, and operations.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the banking license of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, effectively barring the lender from carrying out operations with immediate effect. In a statement on Friday, the RBI said that Paytm Payments Bank has enough funds to repay its liabilities during the winding-up process. Earlier, the central bank had banned Paytm's banking arm from taking in new customers and accepting deposits.
The RBI's regulatory action against Paytm Payments Bank began in 2022 when it imposed several restrictions on the lender. It tightened those curbs in 2024 after repeated supervisory concerns over the bank's governance, compliance, and operations.