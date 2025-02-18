Remedium Lifecare Limited has secured a multi-year contract with a major UK-based pharmaceutical distribution company for supplying APIs, Intermediates, and Specialty Chemicals, worth ₹182 crore.

Mumbai, India, February 18, 2025: India’s pharmaceutical sector is at a turning point, witnessing a historic moment. Remedium Lifecare Limited has secured a multi-year contract with a major UK-based pharmaceutical distribution company for supplying APIs, Intermediates, and Specialty Chemicals, worth ₹182 crore. This has caused quite an uproar in the Indian stock market as it can increase the stock prices of the company by a 100%.

This groundbreaking deal has placed Remedium Lifecare among the renowned players in the global supply chain of pharmaceutical products. Market analysts are now predicting a potential for an exponential rise in the company’s stock prices. Remedium’s financial fundamentals, having a PE ratio of just 11 compared to the pharma sector 60, have made this development even more noteworthy.

Remedium’s zero debt status and robust 65% promoter holding add to investor confidence. The company's strategic growth through API manufacturing supported by state-of-the-art facilities in Hyderabad demonstrates its growth into a manufacturer from just a trader.

While this partnership with this major UK-based pharmaceutical distribution company presents a range of growth opportunities for Remedium Lifecare, investors should note that success comes from compliance with regulatory standards, and conducting research before investments is crucial. However, with a presence in 27 countries, operating debt-free and manufacturing with zero defects, the company has a high chance of successfully capitalizing on this opportunity.

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)