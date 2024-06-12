Remarkable sales for a remarkable real estate platform: Housiey

Housiey’s outstanding numbers show 2200+ crores in properties sold to 2700+ home buyers in 2023-2024.

Amongst a myriad of industries that have done exceedingly well for years, even amidst challenges, real estate is one to have shone brighter than the rest. Real estate as an industry has shown people worldwide its limitless power, bringing them closer to their dream homes. However, one cannot deny how, in all these years, home buyers haven’t always received the best home-buying experiences because they often get entangled in the issues concerning brokerage charges and markups by brokers and real estate consultants. To tackle this issue, Ankit Agarwal, a young serial entrepreneur, jumped into the real estate sector to establish a unique platform called Housiey.

What is Housiey? It is a unique real estate platform and the first in India to connect home buyers with builders directly without any mediation by brokers and real estate consultants. This eliminates the need for them to pay brokerage fees or markups and gives them a bottom-rate guarantee. One of the biggest pain points of home buyers is their need for clarification about different details like location, pricing, areas, possession, pros and cons, etc. To solve this, Housiey.com was created.

Housiey is known for 100% accurate and all-inclusive pricing with down payment details, 360-degree actual location tours, sample flat videos, real-time inventory availability, project pros and cons, and a bottom rate guarantee. It has been associated with all of India’s top developers, including Lodha Group, Godrej Properties, Mahindra Life Spaces, Brigade Group, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Prestige Group, VTP Realty, and many others.

Spread across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, Housiey has already created its success path in the ever-evolving real estate markets by achieving remarkable sales as a remarkable platform. The outstanding numbers show over 2200+ crores of properties sold to 2700+ home buyers in 2023-2024.

It has grown as a real estate aggregator connecting home buyers directly with the builder. The numbers mentioned above are more than 100% year over year growth. In 2024-2025, the team at Housiey, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Ankit Agarwal, targets to achieve a GTV of 3500 crores by helping more than 4500+ home buyers buy their dream homes.

Housiey has received over 160+ awards and recognitions for its excellent performance in different projects of India’s top developers. It has also done business worth over 4,500+ crores with more than 7000 home buyers, who placed their trust in Housiey as their preferred partner in their home-buying journey.

