Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, security guard’s son who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt by studying from borrowed books, he is posted as..

Who is Pavithra Gowda? Failed actress, fashion designer, Kannada star Darshan's 'wife', arrested with him in murder case

Enhancing Sustainability: UX Strategies in Digital Oil and Gas Landscape

Just Corseca by Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Wins 'Best Smart Gadget Brand' Presented by Sara Ali Khan

Remarkable sales for a remarkable real estate platform: Housiey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, security guard’s son who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt by studying from borrowed books, he is posted as..

IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India eye Super 8 berth with win over USA

Who is Pavithra Gowda? Failed actress, fashion designer, Kannada star Darshan's 'wife', arrested with him in murder case

8 symptoms of high cholesterol in hip, thighs

Warning signs on face that indicate impending heart attack

Countries with zero Muslim population

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Who is Pavithra Gowda? Failed actress, fashion designer, Kannada star Darshan's 'wife', arrested with him in murder case

Kartik Aaryan says outsiders don't get extra chances in Bollywood, any film could be last: 'One mistake...' | Exclusive

Amid reports of wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha says her personal life is 'nobody's business': 'I don't...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Remarkable sales for a remarkable real estate platform: Housiey

Housiey’s outstanding numbers show 2200+ crores in properties sold to 2700+ home buyers in 2023-2024.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 06:02 PM IST

Remarkable sales for a remarkable real estate platform: Housiey
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amongst a myriad of industries that have done exceedingly well for years, even amidst challenges, real estate is one to have shone brighter than the rest. Real estate as an industry has shown people worldwide its limitless power, bringing them closer to their dream homes. However, one cannot deny how, in all these years, home buyers haven’t always received the best home-buying experiences because they often get entangled in the issues concerning brokerage charges and markups by brokers and real estate consultants. To tackle this issue, Ankit Agarwal, a young serial entrepreneur, jumped into the real estate sector to establish a unique platform called Housiey.

 

What is Housiey? It is a unique real estate platform and the first in India to connect home buyers with builders directly without any mediation by brokers and real estate consultants. This eliminates the need for them to pay brokerage fees or markups and gives them a bottom-rate guarantee. One of the biggest pain points of home buyers is their need for clarification about different details like location, pricing, areas, possession, pros and cons, etc. To solve this, Housiey.com was created.

 

Housiey is known for 100% accurate and all-inclusive pricing with down payment details, 360-degree actual location tours, sample flat videos, real-time inventory availability, project pros and cons, and a bottom rate guarantee. It has been associated with all of India’s top developers, including Lodha Group, Godrej Properties, Mahindra Life Spaces, Brigade Group, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Prestige Group, VTP Realty, and many others.

 

Spread across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, Housiey has already created its success path in the ever-evolving real estate markets by achieving remarkable sales as a remarkable platform. The outstanding numbers show over 2200+ crores of properties sold to 2700+ home buyers in 2023-2024.

 

Housiey commercials are going right now; to check them, you can visit our Youtube:
[https://youtu.be/ZcXVisytPTw]

 

It has grown as a real estate aggregator connecting home buyers directly with the builder. The numbers mentioned above are more than 100% year over year growth. In 2024-2025, the team at Housiey, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Ankit Agarwal, targets to achieve a GTV of 3500 crores by helping more than 4500+ home buyers buy their dream homes.

 

Housiey has received over 160+ awards and recognitions for its excellent performance in different projects of India’s top developers. It has also done business worth over 4,500+ crores with more than 7000 home buyers, who placed their trust in Housiey as their preferred partner in their home-buying journey.

 

Check out upcoming projects in Pune to stay updated on new opportunities.

 

Disclaimer- Consumer connect Initiative

 

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bulldozer driver vandalises toll plaza in UP after being asked to pay fee, watch viral video here

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan can still qualify for Super 8s, need to win…

A Crumbling Axis? Syria-Iran Alliance Strained Amid Greater Israeli Strikes

Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'

Mohan Charan Majhi to be new Chief Minister of Odisha, to take oath on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement