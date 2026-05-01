Relief for Oil Exporters: Windfall tax on Diesel, ATF exports slashed, Reliance,ONGC, who benefits most?

The Finance Ministry has fixed export duty at Rs 23/litre for diesel and Rs 33/litre for ATF, while keeping petrol exempt. How change in windfall tax affect oil exporters?

The government reduced the “windfall tax” it charges on companies that export diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF)as global oil prices see relief. This tax, which is reviewed every 15 days, has now been cut to encourage Indian refiners to earn huge margins by selling abroad instead of in India. Govt taxes that extra profit so it can fund subsidies or manage domestic supply.

Windfall tax on Diesel, ATF exports slashed, relief for oil exporters

According to Mayank Arora, Director-Regulatory, Nangia Global, the Windfall Tax on Diesel and ATF exports was imposed on March 27 to ensure domestic availability of these fuels in the Indian market. Traditionally, such taxes are imposed to 'cash in' on excess profits made by these crude oil refining companies.

Looking ahead, Mr Arora says the decision to roll back on the windfall tax will serve the twin purpose of providing succour to oil refining Companies suffering from high raw material (crude oil) costs on account of the West Asia Crisis. "Given the rise in crude prices over the past month, the decision will also make Indian petroleum products competitive in the international markets," he adds.

The Finance Ministry has fixed export duty at Rs 23/litre for diesel and Rs 33/litre for ATF, while keeping petrol exempt. The levies, Special Additional Excise Duty and Road and Infrastructure Cess, were imposed from March 27, 2026, to ensure domestic fuel supply amid the West Asia crisis by disincentivising exports. Excise duty on petrol and diesel for domestic use remains unchanged.

Reliance, ONGC, and other oil exporters: Who gains the most?

The biggest beneficiaries are large refiners with high export volumes, especially private players. Reliance Industries gains the most because it runs the Jamnagar complex, the world’s biggest refinery, and exports roughly 50-60% of its diesel and ATF output — even a $1 per barrel tax cut can add millions to its profit. Other key gainers include public-sector exporter ONGC/MRPL and Nayara Energy, formerly Essar Oil, both of which are major fuel exporters.