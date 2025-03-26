The Cola market, dominated by global players like Coca-Cola till now, will never be the same again. Priced at Rs 10, Campa Cola will take on the big brands for the first time in summer where all cola companies will compete nationally.

The summer of 2025 in India may be different from a business point of view with the Cola War escalating. As Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has pitched its Campa Cola against Coca-Cola and PepsiCo by buying the IPL 2025 rights for Rs 200 crore, the competition in India’s beverage market is sure to heat up.

The cola market, dominated by global players like Coca-Cola till now, will never be the same again.

How will Campa Cola take on Coca-Cola, Pepsi?

Priced at Rs 10, Campa Cola will take on the big brands for the first time in summer where all cola companies will compete nationally.

Campa, which has been restricted to select markets till recently may altogether change the game of the market.

Reliance on pitching other drinks

Reliance will promote its sports drink, Spinner, and RasKik Gluco Energy. In an attempt to dominate the IPL 2025, Spinner, co-created with former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, has signed sponsorship deals with four IPL teams—Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians.

In an attempt to beat Campa, Coca-Cola has decided to go ahead with its partnerships with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders while securing additional sponsorship slots.

Will Campa add fizz to IPL 2025?

It will position Coca-Cola using the tie-up with Domino’s, which operates over 1,000 stores.

Coca Cola also has the advantage of association with Jubilant Bhartia, which has bought a 40% stake in its biggest bottler, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB).

Besides, the Bhartia group also owns Jubilant Foodworks, which runs pizza giant Domino’s in India and sells Pepsi products at its outlets.

How big is Cola market?

According to the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), the beverages market, including carbonated soft drinks, juices, bottled water, and fruit-based beverages, was estimated to be around Rs 67,100 crore in 2019. It may touch Rs 1.47 trillion by 2030.

As the pie is increasing, the share of Campa Cola should also increase. Keeping in mind the aggressive campaign and the low cost, Campa is likely to grab a bigger chunk.