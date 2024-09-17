Twitter
Kartik Aaryan avoids clashing with Singham Again, calls Rohit Shetty to postpone his film? Here's what we know

Meet man who became IPS, then cracked UPSC to become IAS officer with AIR 52, is now DM of...

This film rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, made Vinod Khanna superstar, was blockbuster, later Rajinikanth worked in its..

Meet PHD wife of IIT graduate hired at Rs 100 crore salary but was fired within a year, he is now...

This actress did only 31 films, won three National Awards, became star in her mid-60s, was Naseeruddin Shah's...

Business

Big move by Mukesh Ambani for Isha Ambani-led company, to challenge Adani, Hindustan Unilever, ITC...

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 08:11 AM IST

Big move by Mukesh Ambani for Isha Ambani-led company, to challenge Adani, Hindustan Unilever, ITC...
Reliance Retail is restructuring its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business by transferring its prominent brands, including Campa and several private labels, to Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), a newly established FMCG arm. This strategic move aims to accelerate growth through dedicated focus.

The private labels involved in the transfer include Snactac, Puric, Glimmer, Enzo, and Get Real. Additionally, RCPL plans to establish four to five exclusive bottling plants for Campa through strategic partnerships.

To fuel this expansion, Reliance Retail Ventures will inject up to Rs 3,900 crore into RCPL through equity and debt. This significant investment will solidify RCPL's position as a major player in India's FMCG sector.

As the holding entity for Reliance's retail businesses, Reliance Retail Ventures will enable RCPL to compete with industry giants like Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Coca-Cola, and Adani Wilmar. RCPL has already made notable partnerships with Sri Lankan companies Elephant House and Maliban Biscuit to produce and distribute their products in India.

By consolidating its FMCG brands under RCPL, Reliance Retail aims to enhance its market share and create a robust presence in India's consumer goods market. This restructuring positions RCPL for rapid growth and expansion in the sector.

