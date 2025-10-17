Reliance Q2 Results: Good news for Mukesh Ambani ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali as RIL profit jumps 10% YoY to Rs...

Reliance share price jumped by over a per cent on Friday ahead of the announcement of its Q2 results.

Reliance Q2 results: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has recorded a 9.67 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 18,165 crore in the latest September quarter (Q2 FY26), as against Rs 16,563 crore a year back. The profit after tax (PAT) is attributable to the owners of the company. The Ambani-led company's revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2.59 lakh crore, which was up 10 per cent over Rs 2.35 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Reliance Industries EBITDA

Reliance Industries reported EBITDA at Rs 50,367 crore in Q2 FY26. This marks a 15 per cent rise from the Rs 43,934 crore reported in Q2 FY25. The firm’s EBITDA margin improved by 80 basis points to 17.8 per cent.

Reliance Industries share price

Ahead of the Q2 results, shares of Reliance closed at Rs 1,419.10 on NSE on Friday with a 1.49 per cent gain. The market cap of Reliance Industries stands at Rs 19.17 lakh crore, as of on October 17. The Ambani company remains the most valuable firm in India. Sensex jumped 484.53 points to settle at 83,952.19, while Nifty climbed 124.55 points to 25,709.85 on Friday.