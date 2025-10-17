Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading on Oct 21: Why is it scheduled in the afternoon this year? Know here
Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positive energy
Arjun Bijlani shares if Dhanashree Verma used her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal in Rise And Fall: 'Even if she was lying...'
Premanand Ji Maharaj bestows blessings, reveals people 'saying that I have'; followers tell health condition
'Had multiple chats...’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohammad Shami’s fitness update remarks after IND vs AUS snub
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes BIG statement on India's defence exports, says, 'reached record Rs 250000000000...'
Reliance Q2 Results: Good news for Mukesh Ambani ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali as RIL profit jumps 10% YoY to Rs...
Who’s buying RCB? Top names including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Adar Poonawalla line up as franchise enters active sales talks
‘Too much or fair pay?’: Russian woman in Bengaluru divides internet over maid’s salary
Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore Police Force makes big statement, says 'despite the fact that...'
BUSINESS
Reliance share price jumped by over a per cent on Friday ahead of the announcement of its Q2 results.
Reliance Q2 results: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has recorded a 9.67 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 18,165 crore in the latest September quarter (Q2 FY26), as against Rs 16,563 crore a year back. The profit after tax (PAT) is attributable to the owners of the company. The Ambani-led company's revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2.59 lakh crore, which was up 10 per cent over Rs 2.35 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.
Reliance Industries reported EBITDA at Rs 50,367 crore in Q2 FY26. This marks a 15 per cent rise from the Rs 43,934 crore reported in Q2 FY25. The firm’s EBITDA margin improved by 80 basis points to 17.8 per cent.
Ahead of the Q2 results, shares of Reliance closed at Rs 1,419.10 on NSE on Friday with a 1.49 per cent gain. The market cap of Reliance Industries stands at Rs 19.17 lakh crore, as of on October 17. The Ambani company remains the most valuable firm in India. Sensex jumped 484.53 points to settle at 83,952.19, while Nifty climbed 124.55 points to 25,709.85 on Friday.