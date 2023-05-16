Search icon
Reliance launches premium diesel at rates less than PSU, check prices in Delhi, UP, Mumbai, Kolkata

Reliance Industries, the world’s largest refining complex operator, has reportedly reduced diesel prices. Check how much discount it offers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 16, 2023, 03:26 PM IST

Jio-bp

Reliance Industries Ltd., an Indian company that runs the largest refining complex in the world, is selling diesel at a lower price than state fuel wholesalers, which is boosting local sales of their fuel, according to several petrol pump dealers. 

On Tuesday, jio-bp, the fuel retailing joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and UK's bp Plc, launched an additive-laced premium diesel that the company said gives improved mileage and saves up to Rs 1.1 lakh per truck.

Premium diesel is priced at rates lower than normal or additive-free diesel sold by public sector (PSU) competition.

"Jio-bp today announced the launch of its diesel with ACTIVE technology, set to elevate diesel standards for Indian consumers.

"The newly launched additives diesel, available across the company's network will yield annual savings of up to Rs 1.1 lakh per vehicle to truckers owing to (up to) 4.3 per cent improved fuel economy," it said in a statement.

The new diesel is being sold at the Jio-bp outlet in Navi Mumbai for Rs 91.30 per litre, while the normal diesel at PSU petrol pumps in the area cost Rs 92.28 a litre.

This new high-performance diesel offering will be available at all Jio-bp outlets and "will be offered at regular prices with no additional cost for the first time ever in the Indian market," it said.

Diesel with ACTIVE technology helps reduce the risk of unscheduled maintenance caused by dirt build-up and removes existing dirt from critical engine parts and protects against its build-up with ongoing use.

It is designed to work across a range of commercial vehicles, and with ongoing use, it offers a variety of benefits to drivers and fleet owners.

It helps restore and maintain the power of the engine with ongoing use while also reducing the risk of unscheduled vehicle maintenance, it added.

Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) operates under the name 'Jio-bp'.

Diesel prices in various cities: 
Delhi- Rs 89.66
Bangalore- Rs 87.87
Mumbai- Rs. 87.87
Uttar Pradesh- Rs 89.74
Kolkata- Rs 92.76

