Jio to launch 5G services in THESE cities by Diwali, check details

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio will launch its 5G services in India by Diwali, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has confirmed. The company aims to roll out the 5G network in four metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai by October 24. Reliance Jio plans to launch 5G network in other cities and towns of the country in phase by phase manner by December 2023. Mukesh Ambani made the announcement while addressing the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

Reliance Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G. It has vowed to invest Rs 2 lakh crore on 5G infrastructure in India. "Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and affordability. We are committed to making India a data-powered economy even ahead of China and the US," said Muksesh Ambani.

For those who are unaware, Reliance Jio acquired 5G spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands during the Department of Telecom (DoT) 5G spectrum auction last month. These frequency bands are responsible for the speed and quality of the 5G network user will receive. Total cost of acquiring the right to use the technology agnostic spectrum for a period of 20 years is Rs 88,078 crore. As per terms of the spectrum auction, the spectrum payments have to be made over 20 equated annual installments, with interest computed at 7.2% per annum.

Jio has acquired a unique combination of low-band, mid-band and mmWave spectrum, which coupled with the company's deep fibre network and indigenous technology platforms, will enable it to provide 5G everywhere. With 700 MHz spectrum footprint, Jio is said to be the only operator providing pan-India 5G services with faster speeds, lower latency and massive connectivity.

With standalone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse. Jio has indigenously developed an end-to-end 5G stack, which is fully cloud native, software defined, digitally managed with support for even advanced features like Quantum Security.

(with inputs from agencies)