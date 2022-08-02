Search icon
Reliance Jio set to launch 5G in India: All the details of Rs 88,078 crore 5G spectrum acquired by telecom giant

Total cost of acquiring the right to use the technology agnostic spectrum for a period of 20 years is Rs 88,078 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

Reliance Jio 5G (Image: Reuters)

Last week, the Department of Telecom (DoT) started auctioning a total 72,097.85 MHz (72 GHz) of 5G spectrum. The spectrum consists of low - 600 megahertz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz; mid - 3300 MHz, and high 26 GHz frequency bands. These frequency bands are responsible for the speed and quality of the 5G network user will receive. In the auction, Reliance Jio has acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands. As per the company, the acquisition of the right to use this spectrum will enable Jio to build the World’s most advanced 5G network and further strengthen India’s global leadership in wireless broadband connectivity. Jio’s 5G network will enable the next generation of digital solutions that will accelerate India’s AI-driven march towards becoming a US$ 5+ trillion economy.

Total cost of acquiring the right to use the technology agnostic spectrum for a period of 20 years is Rs 88,078 crore. As per terms of the spectrum auction, the spectrum payments have to be made over 20 equated annual instalments, with interest computed at 7.2% per annum.

Details of Reliance Jio 5G spectrum

  • Jio has acquired a unique combination of low-band, mid-band and mmWave spectrum, which coupled with the company's deep fibre network and indigenous technology platforms, will enable it to provide 5G everywhere.
  • With 700 MHz spectrum footprint, Jio is said to be the only operator providing pan-India 5G services with faster speeds, lower latency and massive connectivity.
  • Through this acquisition, Jio’s total owned spectrum footprint has increased significantly to 26,772 MHz (uplink + downlink), which is the highest in India.

 

Wordle 409 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2
