Reliance Jio signs multi-year 5G deal with Nokia, Ericsson

5G

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom service provider in the nation, on Monday won long-term contracts with global equipment manufacturers Ericsson and Nokia to develop its own 5G network.

According to the agreement, Nokia will provide base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO (multiple input multiple output) antennas, Remote Radio Heads (RRH) to handle various frequency bands, as well as self-organizing network software.

In addition to its current 4G network, Reliance Jio intends to develop a standalone 5G network. Jio will be able to offer cutting-edge 5G services thanks to the network, including extensive machine-to-machine communication, network slicing, and ultra-low latency.

According to the technology giant, Jio's 5G network would include Ericsson's 5G RAN products and solutions from Ericsson Radio System and E-band microwave mobile transport solution.

According to a press statement, this is the first time Jio and Ericsson have partnered to develop radio access networks in the nation.

Nokia announced that it has been selected as a major supplier by Reliance Jio to supply 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio countrywide in a multi-year deal, a release said.

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said, "Jio is committed to continuously investing in the latest network technologies to enhance the experience of all of its customers. We are confident that our partnership with Nokia will deliver one of the most advanced 5G networks globally."

The deal was described as a "major win" in a significant market by Nokia's President and CEO, Pekka Lundmark.

"This ambitious project will introduce millions of people across India to premium 5G services, enabled by our industry-leading AirScale portfolio. We are proud that Reliance Jio has placed its trust in our technology and we look forward to a long and productive partnership with them," Lundmark said.

India has always been a market for Nokia. As a result of this agreement, Nokia will supply the three biggest mobile operators in India.

According to sources, Jio is also preparing to borrow an another $1.5 billion from external commercial lenders to pay for its 5G capital ambitions.