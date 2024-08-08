Twitter
Business

Business

Reliance Jio’s data traffic share hits 60%, Mukesh Ambani says Jio has...

Mukesh Ambani said Jio turned a 'Data Dark India' into a 'Data Rich' nation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 04:11 PM IST

File photo
Reliance Jio is the India's largest private telecommunication company. The telecom company is headed by Mukesh Ambani, who is the richest man in Asia. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of USD 113.4 billion or Rs 952070 crore, as of August 7. His Reliance Industries, in its annual report, announced on Wednesday that Jio's share in the overall data traffic in India increased to about 60 per cent in 2023-24.

In the annual report, Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said Jio turned a 'Data Dark India' into a 'Data Rich' nation with affordable, high-speed 4G data, and followed it up with a 5G network rollout across India in world-record time.

With highest average per capita data usage at 28.7 GB per month in the March 2024 quarter, the company has recorded a 31 per cent year-over-year increase in overall data traffic to about 149 exabytes during FY 2023-24 with increase in 5G user base as well as its fixed broadband connections.

According to the annual report, the rollout of the next-generation fixed wireless networks would catalyse demand for high-speed fixed broadband. Rural areas are expected to see a higher uptake of these services due to limited last-mile infrastructure currently.

READ | Mukesh Ambani says his Rs 2004000 crore company is ready for...

"Jio has built enough data capacity to serve over a billion Indians for their digital needs at homes, offices, and on-the-go. Jio's share of data traffic in India has increased to about 60 per cent, making it the most preferred broadband network," the RIL annual report said.

The company leads the Indian telecom market both in mobile and fixed line segment with a total subscriber base of 48.18 crore comprising 10.8 crore 5G users and 1.2 crore fixed broadband users. "The Jio True5G network now carries almost 30 per cent of Jio's mobility data traffic, and the entire 5G data is now carried on Jio's own 5G+4G combo core. Jio is the only operator in India rolling out 5G on Standalone architecture," the report said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
