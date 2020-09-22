Reliance Jio new Postpaid Plus plans announced: Everything you need to know about bumper offers

After disrupting the prepaid mobile market, Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced new postpaid plans. The JioPostpaid Plus plans will offer a mix of OTT content, in flight connectivity, family plans, cheap ISD calls to its users. As far as JioPostpaid Plus features are concerned, every plan includes Netflix, Amazon Prime and Dinsey+.

Family plans start at Rs 250 per connection, In flight connectivity to customers, International Wifi Internet calling to India at Rs 1/min and ISD to start at 50p/min.

Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said “There can’t be a more opportune time to introduce JioPostpaid Plus. We want to extend our customer obsession to the postpaid category.JioPostpaid Plus has been intricately designed keeping in mind the needs of every postpaid customer. We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it.”

The company claims that these plans offer dependable and high-quality connectivity, limitless premium entertainment and seamless and affordable international roaming.

Some special features of JioPospaid plus:- Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar subscriptions.- More than 650 live TV channels with live apps, video content, songs and newspapers.

Features Plus:- Family plan for your entire family at Rs 250 per connection.- Data up to 500 GB.- Worldwide Wi-Fi calling.

International Plus:- First in-flight connectivity for Indian travelers traveling abroad.- Free international roaming in the US and UAE.- Calling for 1 rupee with Wi-Fi calling in India on international roaming.- Initial 50 paise per minute of international calling.