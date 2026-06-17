Reliance Jio IPO soon? Why Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man selling Jio shares now? What investors should watch

Ambani had announced plans to float an IPO of Jio at the 48th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries held in August 2025. Its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a $4 Bn IPO is likely to be filed within this week. What investors should note?

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is likely to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a $4 Bn IPO within this week, as per reports. Citing sources, the Financial Times reported that the draft papers are likely to be filed ahead of RIL chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani’s speech during the company’s annual general meeting on Friday (June 19).

Why is Mukesh Ambani listing Jio now?

The reports come when Reliance shares have tumbled 15 per cent so far and a 13% year-on-year drop in net profit for the March quarter. Jio’s delayed market debut is set when India’s IPO market has lost momentum. Amid conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, investors are unsettled, with several high-profile listings put on hold as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated. However, with a peace deal in sight on June 19, the market may gain some momentum.

"The Jio IPO alongside the anticipated IPO of the National Stock Exchange of India would reinforce confidence in India’s primary market ecosystem following a relatively subdued and volatile first half of 2026. As Reliance Industries is a heavyweight constituent of the NIFTY 50, any positive rerating arising from value unlocking could provide support to benchmark indices. Large high-quality offerings tend to attract global institutional investors and can enhance perceptions of market depth, liquidity and corporate confidence in India. Jio’s listing would add a significant listed peer within the telecom sector, enabling more direct comparisons with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on valuation and operating metrics," says Daman Juneja, Partner- IPO Advisory and Financial Reporting, Nangia Global.

Jio Platforms is India’s largest telecom operator, with a subscriber base exceeding 50 crore, and has a strong presence across digital services, broadband, and enterprise solutions.

"The proposed Jio IPO provides a clearer path for value unlocking within Reliance Industries by separating the valuation of its telecom and digital businesses from the conglomerate structure," adds Juneja.

Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Stockify, says the proposed public issue of Jio is said to potentially turn into one of India’s biggest IPOs from recent times, and it might, in a meaningful way, reshape how the country’s capital markets behave.

"Since it started up in 2016, Reliance Jio has sort of reworked the Indian telecom industry by upsetting traditional pricing and speeding up internet penetration across different regions. The company’s big subscriber base, its technological edge, and its forward-leaning digital expansion plans make this offering one of the more observed candidates in the market," says Jhunjhunwala.

Jio IPO: What investors should note?

Juneja says, "Investors would be able to value Jio on a standalone basis using metrics such as subscriber base, ARPU, EBITDA and digital-services growth rather than through Reliance’s consolidated financials. Greater valuation transparency could help reduce the conglomerate discount often applied to Reliance Industries and potentially support a rerating of the parent company’s shares. The IPO would also create a market-based benchmark for Jio’s valuation, which could aid future strategic transactions and capital raising."

Further, Juneja advises other companies to avoid IPOs to prevent competition. "Mega IPOs typically require substantial institutional capital and can temporarily divert liquidity from the secondary market during the subscription and allocation period. Other companies planning IPOs may choose to avoid launching simultaneously with Jio in order to prevent competition for investor capital and attention. In the short term, some investors may rebalance portfolios or book profits in listed equities to create room for participation in the offering," he adds.

Jhunjhunwala notes, "Investors are expected to show solid appetite for the deal, mostly because Jio sits in a dominant telecom spot across India, it’s pushing an extensive 5G rollout, plus it keeps building a larger digital ecosystem. That ecosystem blends broadband, enterprise solutions, and a whole mix of digital services. Analysts also suggest that a listing like this could help reveal major value for Reliance Industries, while giving investors a chance to tag along with India’s fast-growing digital economy."

"If things move the way it’s currently being projected, the IPO could lift investor mood further and add weight to India’s standing as one of the world’s liveliest equity markets during 2026," adds Mr Jhunjhunwala.

Meanwhile, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced plans to float an IPO of Jio at the 48th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries held in August 2025.

“Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals,” Mukesh Ambani had said. “I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure that it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors,” he added.