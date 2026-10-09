Reliance Jio IPO: Price Band likely at Rs 1065-1119 per share, issue may open on October 21; check details

Jio Platforms IPO may be priced at Rs 1,065-1,119 per share, with a potential issue size of Rs 30,000 crore. Check expected IPO dates and valuation.

The much-awaited initial public offering of Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms is believed to have a price band of Rs 1065-1119 per share, as per reports. The buzz comes as Jio Platforms reportedly gears up for an expected IPO launch on October 21, with shares expected to list on October 28.

Jio IPO expected price band

According to ET Now reports, the Jio IPO is expected to open with an issue size of at least Rs 30,000 crore, and the public issue is expected to open for anchor investors on October 19, ahead of the proposed opening for public subscription on October 21. The proposed IPO could value Jio Platforms at least Rs 10.3 lakh crore, potentially making it one of India’s most valuable listed companies if the valuation is achieved.

The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) of Jio Platforms suggests that the IPO will be entirely a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, with the majority of the proceeds to be utilised towards debt repayment. However, the company has not clarified the issue size. The issue is expected to represent approximately 2.9-3 per cent of the company's post-IPO equity share capital.

Jio IPO announcement

Reliance Industries had formally set the IPO process in motion on June 19, when the board of Jio Platforms approved the DRHP. RIL subsequently informed the stock exchanges that the proposed IPO would be subject to required regulatory approvals. On the same day, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani told shareholders at the company's 49th Annual General Meeting that the Jio Platforms board had approved the DRHP and that it would be filed with SEBI."The proposed listing of Jio will demonstrate to the world that India can build technology companies of global scale, global capability, and global value," Mukesh Ambani said at the AGM.

At Reliance's AGM in 2019, Mukesh Ambani said the company would move towards listing both Jio and Reliance Retail within the next five years. Jio Platforms itself was subsequently incorporated in November 2019 as the holding company for Reliance's digital and connectivity businesses.

The IPO plan became more concrete at RIL's AGM on August 29, 2025, when Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio was making arrangements to file for an IPO and said Reliance was aiming to list the company in the first half of 2026, subject to necessary approvals.

In April this year, Reliance management said during its FY26 earnings call that the IPO was "fairly imminent" and that much of the preparatory work had been completed. The DRHP followed less than two months later on June 19.

Jio Platforms reported revenue of Rs 1,46,885 crore and EBITDA of Rs 76,255 crore in FY26, while profit after tax crossed Rs 30,000 crore. At the June AGM, Reliance said Jio's user base had crossed 524 million.

(With ANI inputs)