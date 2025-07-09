Reliance Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani delays launch of India's most anticipated stock due to...

Analysts have valued Jio at over USD 100 billion. Nearly 80 per cent of Jio Platforms' latest annual revenue of USD 17.6 billion came from its telecom business.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who runs India's largest telecom firm, Reliance Jio, has decided not to launch Reliance Jio Platforms IPO this year as planned, two people familiar with the matter said, Reuters reported. Jio IPO is one of the country's most anticipated stock offerings. The decision has reportedly been taken as Jio wants to achieve higher revenues and a bigger subscriber base for its telecom business, and expand its other digital offerings, so that its valuation can increase further before an IPO, said the first source in describing the rationale for the delay.



Reliance Jio valuation

Analysts have valued Jio at over USD 100 billion. Sources said Reliance had appointed no bankers so far to discuss a potential stock market offering. "Jio (IPO) is not going to happen this year, it's just not possible. The company wants the business to be more mature," said one first source, Reuters reported.

Jio Platforms' annual revenue

Nearly 80 per cent of Jio Platforms' latest annual revenue of USD 17.6 billion came from its telecom business -- Reliance Jio Infocomm. However, Mukesh Ambani wants to fast expand his other niche digital businesses focused on developing apps, connected devices and AI solutions for enterprises.

Reliance Jio vs Starlink

Reliance Jio is also set to lock horns with Elon Musk, who is expected to launch Starlink internet service in India in the coming months. In 2019, Ambani said Jio will "move towards" a listing within five years. Jio Infocomm had struggled as tariff hikes led to a reduction in its subscriber base, but has returned to a growth path this year. It has more than 488 million subscribers.