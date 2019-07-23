Reliance Jio set to launch Jio GigaFiber on August 12

Reliance Jio is likely to launch Jio GigaFiber fibre-to-the-home service(FTTH) on August 12.

Reliance Jio is likely to launch Jio GigaFiber fibre-to-the-home service (FTTH) on August 12. The commercial launch of the high-speed broadband service comes after months of beta testing.

The prices of services provided by GigaFiber are likely to be unveiled when Reliance holds its 42nd annual general meeting.

Mukesh Ambani said in a media statement that the beta trials of GigaFiber yielded great results and that they were targeting 50 million households and more.

With the launch of Jio GigaFiber, the company would also be a sep closer to rolling out GigaTV or Jio Home TV.

Market speculation suggests that Gigafiber would be able to provide internet speeds of 100 Mbps, and also give customers 100 GB of complementary data.

Gigafiber will use a fiber optics network rather than the old fashioned cables used by other internet service providers (ISP).

It is also expected to offer dual-band wifi routers which may increase internet speeds.

Reliance Home TV will also be a part of the Gigafiber monthly subscription plan. According to Reliance insiders, Reliance TV would offer 600 channels at Rs 600 per month.

Ahead of its commercial launch, the parent company, Reliance Jio, is not willing to divulge much about the pricing of the broadband service.