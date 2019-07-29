Reliance Jio GigaFibre, GigaTV: Expected launch date, price, services, all you need to know

Reliance is preparing for the next big thing in the broadband market and digital TV services as the company is expected to launch its high-end GigaFibre technology for commercial use.

Reliance Jio, which completely changed the telecommunication market with its impressive pricing, is soon likely to launch its broadband services Jio GigaFibre and may come up with the commercial prices on its 42nd Annual General Meeting which is scheduled to take place on August 12.

Reliance Jio GigaFibre had already entered the market in 2018 as part of its Beta testing mode to select users, however, this year, it is expected to go big and announce its commercial rates.

Reliance GigaTV

Apart from Reliance Jio GigaFibre, the company might also launch GigaTV with 4K set-top box, having 600 High Definition channels as standard.

Reports have been doing the round that Reliance might bundle them in one package and offer combined services of GigaTV and GigaFibre with a monthly subscription of Rs 600.

Reliance Jio GigaFibre rates

Just like Reliance Jio, the company is expected to price its GigaFibre broadband services effectively with low-cost tariffs and other add-on services.

Reliance GigaFibre speed

Using high-end technology and fiber optics which are faster compared to other available wire sets, Reliance Jio GigaFibre services are expected to be more reliable and faster with speech up to 1Gbps.

GigaFibre advantage

Much durable GigaFibre's one of the biggest advantages is that they don't need to be replaced if any up-gradation is required. These fiber cables can be upgraded using electronic light pulses.