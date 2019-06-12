Reliance Infra, Tata Steel, ICICI, TCS to be in limelight today

The market is oscillating in the range of 12040–11800. Any upside from the current levels would call in for a selling opportunity. It's likely to be a range play with negative bias.
Reliance Infra, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, TCS, Tata Motors and Reliance.
Metals, Banking, PSU and IT.
It's a range-bound play in the levels of 12050 to 11800. A decisive breakout can only expand the momentum. Bias and undertones remain in favour of bulls; hence, the upside should be played.
It was a muted play with writers aggressive at 12000–11900. The cues were largely neutral; hence, a squeezed movement.
Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research