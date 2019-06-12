Reliance Infra, Tata Steel, ICICI, TCS to be in limelight today

1. Bull market or bear market today?

The market is oscillating in the range of 12040–11800. Any upside from the current levels would call in for a selling opportunity. It's likely to be a range play with negative bias.

2. Stocks likely to be in limelight today?

Reliance Infra, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, TCS, Tata Motors and Reliance.

3. Sectors likely to impact market today?

Metals, Banking, PSU and IT.

4. Your mid-term view?

It's a range-bound play in the levels of 12050 to 11800. A decisive breakout can only expand the momentum. Bias and undertones remain in favour of bulls; hence, the upside should be played.

5. What drove markets on Tuesday?

It was a muted play with writers aggressive at 12000–11900. The cues were largely neutral; hence, a squeezed movement.

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research