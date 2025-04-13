Anil Ambani was once the sixth wealthiest person in the world but over the past two decades his businesses have faced a series of setbacks, including legal battles and bankruptcy filings. He said in 2020 that his net worth had reduced to almost zero.

Businessmen brothers Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani often grab headlines. But a sharp contrast between them is that while the elder brother Mukesh is often in the news for his ever-increasing wealth, Ambani Jr. is unfortunately talked about for his tumbling fortune. In the late 2000s, Anil Ambani was the sixth wealthiest person in the world but over the past two decades his businesses have faced a series of setbacks, including legal battles and bankruptcy filings. As of early 2025, the younger Ambani is not even considered a billionaire, a status he lost many years ago. Read on to know more about his journey.

Anil Ambani's business woes

Anil Ambani had joined Reliance around 1983 after finishing his studies abroad. After the company split into two in 2005, he took control of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, focusing on sectors like telecom, power, infrastructure, and entertainment. Companies that come under his group include Reliance Communications (which went bankrupt by 2019), Reliance Power (whose debt mounted to over Rs 20,000 crore at one point), and Reliance Capital (which also filed for bankruptcy in 2021).

His ventures under Reliance Entertainment such as Adlabs and DreamWorks also did not perform as expected, increasing his financial woes.

Personal wealth

Ambani's personal wealth had peaked at USD 42 billion in 2008, which ranked him the 6th richest person in the world. However, it all went downhill from that point as most of his companies faced troubles such as rising debt and poor management. This led to his net worth plummeting below USD 1 billion by 2012. It was reported in 2020 that his net worth had reduced to almost zero.

However, his businesses have seen considerable recovery in recent years, taking his net worth to USD 530 million or roughly Rs 4,563 crore as of early 2025.